In carpentry and property the rule is: measure twice… and then double-check 

The Office of Public Works came under fire at the Public Accounts Committee last week, over an apparent measurement mistake in its acquisition of an office building at Miesian Plaza in Dublin 2 for the Department of Health.

The error, it appears, will cost the taxpayer about €10m over the 25-year term of the lease.

The confusion arose over the introduction of new International Property Measuring Standards (IPMS) at the time of the deal.

When I welcomed the introduction of the IPMS system in 2016, I urged caution and warned of “teething problems”, though it was hard to envisage a disaster of this size.

IPMS is an initiative to standardise how buildings are measured by 70 different professions around the world. Modern office buildings were introduced under a code called IPMS 3.

Traditionally, city-centre offices were measured on a “nett lettable floor area” basis. The likely main differences in play at Miesian Plaza are that, under IPMS 3, the area taken up by internal columns is regarded as lettable space, and the building is measured to the internal face of the dominant wall.

Thus, if more than 50pc of a wall is a protruding glazed façade, the building is measured to that – rather than to the wall. Those few inches, over a large floor-plate office building, over eight storeys, make quite a difference.

It appears from the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General that the deal was originally agreed based on a rent per square metre for the nett lettable floor area. However, before signing the lease, someone decided to introduce the IPMS 3 calculation, which was technically a larger area.

That was correct, but somehow the agreed rent per square metre was not adjusted – and the taxpayer ended up paying an unnecessary extra €344,000 per annum.

Measurement errors are the greatest area of risk for estate agents, and the potential for losses is huge. There have been individual claims of damages that amount to hundreds of thousands of euro.

Take a 2pc under-measurement by an agent on a 1,000sqm floor in a 20-storey tower. At a rental value of €600 per square metre, that is lost rent of €12,000 a year. Over 20 storeys, that amounts to €240,000 per annum – and the capitalised value of that loss to the landlord is €6m.

Measurement of land is another problematic area and agents would be well advised to engage a specialist land surveyor, particularly for higher value sites.

Beware of colloquial descriptions. I once won instructions for the sale of a valuable “50-acre site” owned by a State body. But the fact that it had been known as ‘The 50 Acres’ for decades didn’t mean it was 50 acres – and a survey before selling identified that it was 45 acres.

I have seen other problems occur where sites were measured from photocopied drawings – but the photocopier copied differently on the horizontal to the vertical, so the plans were distorted and the measurements all wrong.

Electronic measuring devices should be calibrated every month against known distances in your office and outside.

Ironically, the new IPMS 3 system has failed to become established, either here or in the UK. The surveying bodies tried to make its use mandatory – but where clients prefer the old system, agents use that. Thus, most agents and developers here do not use it.

However, one or two exceptions include the REITs – which arguably has added to the risk of confusion and error.