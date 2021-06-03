| 14°C Dublin

In carpentry and property the rule is: measure twice… and then double-check 

Paul McNeive

The error in measurement will cost the taxpayer €10m over 25 years

Miesian Plaza in Dublin 2 Expand

The Office of Public Works came under fire at the Public Accounts Committee last week, over an apparent measurement mistake in its acquisition of an office building at Miesian Plaza in Dublin 2 for the Department of Health.

The error, it appears, will cost the taxpayer about €10m over the 25-year term of the lease.

The confusion arose over the introduction of new International Property Measuring Standards (IPMS) at the time of the deal.

