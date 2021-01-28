| 10°C Dublin

If you have failed to prepare, then be prepared to fail in property sale

Paul McNeive

Several people have asked for advice on whether they should put their properties on the market now or wait until lockdown restrictions have eased. Those going early can sometimes do well among less competition, but the requirements for online viewings, with actual viewings only allowed after a sale has been agreed, reduce your market.

Those comments apply less in the commercial world than in residential, but my over-arching advice to any prospective vendor or lessor, is to take time now to ensure that your property is ready to be conveyed. Checking now, for flaws in your title or planning status, can save you months of delay and financial loss, if problems arise during the sales process.

The classic problems arise around planning permission and building control regulations.

