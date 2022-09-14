Iconic Buswells Hotel, scene of decades of Irish political intrigue, put up for sale for €22m

Former Labour leader Ruairi Quinn urges a yes vote to the Nice Treaty outside Buswells. Picture: Frank McGrath

The iconic Buswells Hotel in Dublin has been placed on the market with a guide price of €22m.

The 67-bedroom hotel has been operating since the 19th century and sits at the centre of Dublin’s political and cultural life with frontage onto Molesworth St and Kildare St.

As it is located across from Leinster House – the hotel is a popular gathering spot for politicians and journalists and has been home to many political press conferences over the past decades.

Forbes has dubbed the hotel “one of Europe’s most remarkable power hotels” due to its close proximity to Leinster House and it is often described as the third house of the Oireachtas.

Many memorable political moments have taken place in the hotel and because TDs were there so often, a bell even once stood in the dining room that would go off when a vote was imminent.

This bell is gone now that Leinster House has its own dining and bar facilities, but it’s still a popular meeting place for TDs and senators.

One of the busiest days for the hotel is Budget Day, as it becomes the unofficial centre for Government, journalists and advocacy groups.

The hotel has been placed on the market by property advisor Savills.

Head of hotels and leisure at the company, Tom Barrett, said: “Buswells is in the best Dublin location. Prime, but discreet and at the centre of everything an upscale hotel guest requires.

"Recent STR data for Dublin shows strong trade, with July occupancy of 86pc at an ADR of €188 and RevPAR 21pc above July 2019.

"This hotel presents a very rare opportunity to add value to a trophy Dublin hotel.”