HSE takes offices at Heuston South Quarter for tracing service

HSE is taking 43,000 sq ft of office space in Unit 1 Heuston South Quarter, close to HSE’s headquarters facing Heuston Station in Dublin 8.

The accommodation on the first and second floors is in walk-in condition and will be used for contract tracing staff.

Joints agents CBRE and Avison Young acted for Eir which is subletting the space following Eir’s move to CityWest.

Terms of the deal were not released and while the agents were quoting €37.50 per sq ft the agreed rent is believed to be closer to €36 per sq ft and the lease is flexible with scope for term extensions.

Willie Dowling of CBRE is now seeking tenants for the remaining 100,000 sq ft which is available in floors which range in size from about 20,000 sq ft.

Online Editors