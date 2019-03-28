Hollywood actor's former home boasts investment potential

Commercial, development and residential properties from Munster, Connacht and Longford will be among the 36 lots which auctioneers O'Donnellan & Joyce will offer for public auction in Galway on April 18 next.

The lots have combined guide prices totalling more than €7.3m.

Among the lots is the former home of late Hollywood actor Séan McClory, who starred in over 100 films and TV series spanning from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Known as Pax House, 56 Fr Griffin Road, the detached house has investment potential, as its 1,524 sq ft accommodates eight bedrooms and it is centrally located between Galway city centre and Salthill Promenade. The auctioneer is guiding €400,000.

Sean McClory

The most valuable lot in the auction is a B&B business known as Angela's Red Gate House, 12 College Road, City Centre, Galway which has a €500,000 AMV. A detached house, it extends to 1,313 sq ft and offers four bedrooms as well as development potential with its off-street parking to the front and rear, a substantially large solid-built shed and a rear garden which is 35 metres long.

Another property with potential is a lot with 5.1 acres near Galway Bay to the east of Galway City which has a €475,000 AMV. Located in Roscam, the lot includes two land parcels one of which extends to 4.3 acres on Rosshill Road and includes a three-bedroom 66 sq m bungalow in need of refurbishment. The other part of this lot comprises a 0.8 acre tract on the foreshore of the bay.

In Galway city centre a four-storey, period style, terraced house at 2 Courthouse Square, has a €350,000 AMV. It extends to 1,594 sq ft and accommodates five bedrooms but needs modernisation.

One of the more attractive lots is Cnoc an Ime, Cross Street, Loughrea, Co Galway, which features a large reception hall with vaulted ceilings. It is guiding €495,000.

Constructed in 1997, this five-bedroom house extends to 340.28 sq m and its site has views towards Lough Rea.

Detached bunglaws

Two adjoining investment properties in a suburban area of Castlebar, Co Mayo, are being sold in separately. Both are detached bungalows laid out in apartments and each has a €105,000 AMV. Both are also tenanted but the auctioneer has no details on the rents.

Number 80 The Curragh extends to 1,417 sq ft and is laid out in two apartments and one office. Its neighbour, 81 The Curragh, extends to 2,401 sq ft.

A warehouse property at Unit 1, Kilkerrin Park, Liosban, Tuam Road, Galway City has a €160,000 AMV. Its total space extends to 2,100 sq ft and it accommodates a 1,200 sq ft warehouse along with overhead offices.

Indo Business