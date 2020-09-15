Hines secures planning permission for over 400 homes in Dublin 8

Hines has secured planning permission for 416 new homes at former Bailey Gibson Site in Dublin 8.

The development compromises of 404 new apartments, two duplexes, six triplex apartments and four houses.

Planning permission, which was granted through the Strategic Housing Development process, paves the way for the first phase of the proposed redevelopment of the former Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site, purchased by Hines and its partner in the project APG in December 2018.

Managing Director with Hines Ireland, Gary Corrigan, said the planning approval was a big step forward for the project: “We are delighted with the decision and it represents the beginning of a new chapter for the Bailey Gibson site and for Dublin 8.

We engaged extensively with Dublin City Council, community leaders and local neighbours in recent months before bringing forward a design that could bring much needed new housing and amenities to the area, while fully respecting the local landscape and heritage of this historic part of the city.”

Hines plans to submit the next application for the redevelopment of the Player Wills phase in the coming weeks. This will include a restoration of the structure of the historic industrial premises as part the new development.

Hines hopes to start construction on the Bailey Gibson site early next year.

