Hines buys mixed use portfolio in Dublin city centre

An aerial view of the Chatham & King site

International real estate group Hines has purchased the second phase of the Chatham & King mixed use portfolio in Dublin 2.

Chatham & King is located adjacent to Grafton Street and St. Stephen’s Green.

The asset is made up of six residential units as well as five retail units totalling 16,000 square feet.

In addition it contains 26,500 square feet of office space, which will be occupied by global data analytics management firm, Qualtrics.

Qualtrics already has its European headquarters located in the adjoining 31,000 square feet office.

Negotiations are “advanced on each of the five new retail spaces,” according to a statement from Hines.

The shop spaces range from 495 to 12,680 square feet respectively, with the incoming tenants to sit alongside existing retail tenants, including clothing chains Zara and H&M.

Peter Lynn, director with Hines Ireland, said: “We are delighted to make this timely announcement as Dublin city centre continues to reopen and as Chatham Street itself has recently undergone a significant transformation with Dublin City Council’s high-quality pedestrianisation programme.”

“Chatham & King is a very high quality addition to this historic street and our new premium retail spaces will represent a significant enhancement to the city’s most fashionable shopping district.”

Construction of the building on Chatham Street and Clarendon Row was recently completed by Lone Star Funds.

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 240 cities in 27 countries.

Globally, it oversees a portfolio of assets under management valued at approximately $160.9bn.

The company entered the European market in 1991. Today it oversees a portfolio of assets under management valued at approximately €26.3bn in Europe.