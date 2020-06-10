Hines and APG achieve important milestone in Cherrywood development

Hannah Ward, a health and safety officer at Sisk in Cherrywood raising the Irish tricolour watched (L to R) by Donal McCarthy, COO (Ireland and Europe) John Sisk & Son, Brian Moran, Senior MD, Hines and Gary Corrigan, MD at Hines.

Hines has today officially capped off its first major apartment block at Cherrywood in south Dublin.

The first tenants will begin moving into the new development early next year.

International real estate firm Hines and its partner in the project, APG, along with building contractor Sisk, commenced construction work on the 431-unit complex 18 months ago.

The complex is the first set of new apartment blocks to be built in the new town - located directly adjacent to the Cherrywood Luas Green Line stop.

Hines MD Gary Corrigan said the recent recommencement of works has gone very smoothly, “notwithstanding the changed economic backdrop, the demand for quality residential housing remains high throughout Dublin, and Cherrywood will make a significant contribution in that regard over the coming years.

We are firmly back on track post-Covid and now expect to see our first new units coming on stream by Q2 of next year.”

Building work is also progressing well on the neighbouring Phase 2 block, which will add a further 520 apartments.

This, combined with additional units under development in the new Town Centre area, will see a total of 1,326 apartments coming on stream at Cherrywood over the next three years.

Almost 400 people are working on the Cherrywood site currently across construction, design, engineering and project management.

Online Editors