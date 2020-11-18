| 9.7°C Dublin

Hibernia to consider sale of assets to fund future projects

Dublin developments targeted for completion in 2025 and 2026

Targets: Hibernia Reit's CEO Kevin Nowlan expects vacancies to rise Expand

Targets: Hibernia Reit's CEO Kevin Nowlan expects vacancies to rise

Ellie Donnelly

Listed commercial property developer Hibernia Reit says it will consider selling assets in order to fund the completion of some future developments.

The company has over 500,000 sq ft of space in Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square that it expects to deliver in 2025 and 2026.

“We need to look at how we are going to fund that,” Kevin Nowlan, CEO of Hibernia Reit, told the Irish Independent.

