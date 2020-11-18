Hibernia to consider sale of assets to fund future projects

Listed commercial property developer Hibernia Reit says it will consider selling assets in order to fund the completion of some future developments.

The company has over 500,000 sq ft of space in Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square that it expects to deliver in 2025 and 2026.

“We need to look at how we are going to fund that,” Kevin Nowlan, CEO of Hibernia Reit, told the Irish Independent.

“It’s going to cost about €300m to deliver, we have currently about €100m of debt available to us, our leverage is very low so we could borrow some more money, but more than likely, if we can’t raise capital, which is difficult at the moment, we are probably going to sell something.”

The company has “a few assets that I wouldn’t regard as non-core, that have long income, which is what the market is really looking for at the moment”, he said.

“There is a big appetite for buildings that have 8-10 years Wault [weighted average unexpired lease term] on them, and there is a very big demand for residential, our residential portfolio is only 10pc of our portfolio make-up, but again I think there would be strong appetite for those assets, particularly because they are so well located [and] under rented.”

Activity in the commercial property market is relatively subdued at the moment, with Hibernia mainly in discussions with smaller tenants.

“There is activity in the market, but it is not nearly at the level it was over the last couple of years. Occupiers, particularly big occupiers, are not making big decisions at the moment until they get some visibility on when they can get people back into the office,” he said.

Mr Nowlan added that he expects vacancies will continue to rise, “and that is going to put downward pressure on rents”.

“I think it is difficult to understand exactly the impact because of the news in the last week on vaccines, which potentially could kick-start employers into looking to take space again.”

Since March, the group has experienced a decline of 3.8pc in the value of its portfolio, reducing the value to €1.42bn from €1.46bn, according to its half-year report.

The group made a loss of €34.2m in the six months to September 30, a swing on the profit of €25.5m in the corresponding period last year.

Hibernia said it has collected 99pc of its commercial property rent for the quarter ending December 31. Rent collected from its residential arm stood at 98pc for November.

About 60pc of its rent roll is from technology companies or State entities.

Annual contracted rent of €66.5m at September 30 is up 1pc since March.

Hibernia has two office schemes on track to complete early next year, delivering 62,500 sq ft of Grade A office space, as well as three major office developments fully planning approved and ready to start in the next 12-26 months.

The group has net debt of €265.3m, with a loan-to-value ratio of 18.7pc. It has cash and undrawn facilities of €130m.

Hibernia declared an interim dividend per share of 2.0 cent, up 14.3pc on prior year.

Earlier this week the company completed its €25m share buyback programme launched in August, which saw 23.1 million shares repurchased at an average price per share of €1.08.