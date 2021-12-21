Hibernia seals deal with KPMG for Harcourt office space

Hibernia real estate investment trust (REIT) has pre-let the majority of its largest ever office development at Harcourt Square to audit firm KPMG.

KPMG has signed an agreement to lease 288,500 out the 347,000 square foot Dublin city centre complex on a 20-year term at an initial rent of €17m a year.

KPMG has options to lease up to a further 48,500 square feet on the same terms.

The firm recently announced it would create 350 tech jobs over the next year as it sets up a new digital hub in Dublin.

Hibernia acquired Harcourt Square, a short distance from St. Stephen's Green, in 2015. Leases on the existing 122,000 square feet of office space expire in December 2022 and Hibernia received planning permission to redevelop the 1.9 acre site last year.

The completed buildings will be highly energy efficient and help it meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, Hibernia said.

"We are delighted to have reached agreement with KPMG and we look forward to welcoming them to Harcourt Square, which will deliver world class, energy efficient office buildings in Dublin's historic core.

“This pre-let substantially de-risks our near-term development pipeline and represents an important step for us in achieving our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Nowlan,

“It is also a significant expression of confidence in the Dublin office market and in the quality of Hibernia's offering for businesses and their people in the new work environment."

KPMG Managing Partner Seamus Hand said the agreement is "one of the most exciting steps in our firm's history”.

“This will be one of the biggest developments in Dublin city centre for the next few years and clearly demonstrates our confidence in the capital's role at the heart of Ireland's economy."

Hibernia has seen a return to growth and a boost in portfolio value as activity in Dublin picks up post-lockdown, with profit after tax of €21.2m in the nine months to September.

Since March, Hibernia has completed the 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay developments, delivering 62,500 square feet of new office space, and sold its Dockland Central space for €152.3m, in keeping with its strategy of concentrating on more energy efficient properties.