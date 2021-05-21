Hibernia Reit to issue €125m of unsecured private placement notes

Commercial property company Hibernia Reit has entered an agreement to issue €125m of new unsecured US private placement notes.

The issue comprises equal amounts of 10- and 12-year notes with an average fixed coupon of 1.9pc.

The notes have been placed with five institutional investors, all new lenders to Hibernia.

The transaction was priced on 14 April and funds will be drawn on 23 July.

Tom Edwards-Moss, chief financial officer of Hibernia, said: "We are very pleased to have agreed this new debt issue, which increases our financial capacity and will help fund the development of our new office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square.”

“We are also delighted to welcome five new investors as long-term lenders. The new notes have a fixed coupon below the average cost of our existing borrowings and significantly extend the weighted average maturity of our debt."

Hibernia Reit’s weighted average debt maturity at 31 March was 3.4 years and cash and undrawn facilities, net of commitments, amounted to €110m, according to a statement from the group.

Adjusting for the new notes, the weighted average debt maturity at the same date is extended to 5.2 years and cash and undrawn facilities, net of commitments, increases to €235m.

“This issuance considerably enhances Hibernia’s financial capacity and represents a clear sign of intent in Hibernia’s progression of the development of Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square,” Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody said.