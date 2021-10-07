Hibernia REIT sells north docks offices for €152m

Hibernia REIT plc, the publicly quoted commercial property developer headed by Kevin Nowlan, is selling two offices in Dublin’s north docklands to German investor Commerz Real AG for €152.3m.

In July 2014 Hibernia purchased the buildings, now known as One and Two Dockland Central, for €90.8m and invested a further €21m in refurbishing and expanding the accommodation before reletting it.

The €152.3m sale price gives Hibernia an ungeared return of more than 12pc, marginally ahead of its book value. It also reflects a capital value of €1,032 per sqft for offices.

Net sale proceeds are to be reinvested in Hibernia’s substantial near-term development pipeline such as Clanwilliam Court which is expected to commence in early 2022 and Harcourt Square which is expected to commence in 2023.

Commerz Real is buying the offices for its open-ended real estate fund, hausInvest, and will receive a net initial yield of 4.75pc. The property was constructed in 2000 and is situated on Guild Street in

Dublin’s north docks. It consists of 147,500 sqft of office accommodation across two adjoining blocks with parking spaces for 144 cars and 167 bikes. It is fully let to a range of occupiers, primarily from the technology, banking and capital markets and state agency sectors, with contracted rental income of €8m per annum or an average office rent of €51 per sqft.

Leases average two years to next rent review and have more than seven years’ term certain remaining.

Edwina Governey, chief investment officer of Hibernia, said: “During our ownership, One and Two Dockland Central has been a good example of the type of active asset management in which we specialise. Having acquired the property in 2014, we negotiated lease surrenders from the main tenants, upgraded and expanded the lettable area before reletting it to a mix of high-quality occupiers, unlocking significant value for our shareholders.”

Commenting on how the deal reflects on Hibernia’s share price, Colm Lauder, analyst with Goodbody stockbrokers, said: “The above book value sale is significant given Hibernia’s current discount of 30pc to NAV.” The yield is in line with market levels.