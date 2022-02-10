Hibernia Reit says office take-up in Dublin continues to recover

Office take-up in the Dublin market has continued to recover, led by occupiers in the technology and professional services sectors, commercial property group Hibernia Reit has said.

This is despite the temporary return in November of Government guidance to work from home, which was subsequently lifted in January.

Approximately 1.0m sq. ft. was leased in the fourth quarter of 2021, with two large lettings accounting for half of this, Hibernia Reit said in a trading update covering the four months from 1 October.

The fourth quarter of last year was the third consecutive quarterly increase in take-up of office space.

The vacancy rate for Grade A office space in Dublin’s city centre reduced from 11.1pc in quarter three to 9.1pc in the fourth quarter of 2021. It stood at 8.7pc at the end of 2020.

The overall Dublin office vacancy rate fell from 10.5pc in quarter three to 9.8pc, compared to 9.5pc in quarter four 2020, as letting activity picked up.

Prime Grade A office headline rents in the city centre “remained stable” at €57.50 per sq. Ft, Hibernia said.

Over 99pc of commercial rent for the quarter ending March 2022 has been received by the Dublin-listed company or is on agreed monthly payment plans, with over 97pc received.

Around 99pc of residential rent for the month of January has been received and the occupancy rate in the company’s residential units is 99pc.

Over 99pc of residential rent in respect of the months of November and December has been received, the company said.

Hibernia’s sale of Dockland Central for €152.3m, a price slightly ahead of the property’s March 2021 carrying value, completed in early October. No acquisitions have been agreed since the end of September.

In December Hibernia pre-leased 288,500 sq. ft. in its Harcourt Square office development to KPMG Ireland.

Upon commencement of the 20-year lease, which is expected to occur in early 2026, KPMG will pay initial annual rent of €17m and will receive the equivalent of 40-months rent free through an incentive and enhanced fit-out.

At the end of December Hibernia’s net debt was €146m, with cash and undrawn facilities of €374m.

Factoring in payment of the interim dividend of 2.0c per share in late January, proforma cash and undrawn facilities at year end totalled €361m, which the company said gives it “significant funding capacity for our upcoming development pipeline.”

“Ireland’s strong economic performance, together with high levels of foreign direct investment, helped occupier activity recover in 2021 and with health restrictions in Ireland now lifted, we are optimistic that the positive momentum in the office market will continue in 2022, absent an adverse change in the direction of the pandemic,” Kevin Nowlan, CEO of Hibernia, said.