Hibernia Reit gets approval to expand Garda headquarters development

Hibernia has been granted permission to expand the development

Listed landlord and developer Hibernia Reit has been granted planning to expand its development at Harcourt Square.

The property is currently let to the Office of Public Works until December 2022, and is headquarters for the Gardaí.

The scheme will deliver 343,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office accommodation on the 1.9 acre city centre site, an increase of 28,000 sq. ft., or 9pc, over the previously approved plans, the company said in a statement today.

The site incorporates the adjoining buildings at 39 and 40 Harcourt Street, the former being a Georgian townhouse built around 1800, which will be restored as part of the project.

Following on from the recently completed Windmill Quarter, the offices will also have a townhall large enough for conferences and functions of over 600 people, as well as food, beverage and fitness facilities.

Hibernia, which paid €70m for the building in 2015, plans to start work on the redevelopment of Harcourt Square in early 2023.

Mark Pollard, director of development at Hibernia Reit, said: "We are delighted to have received approval from Dublin City Council for our revised office scheme which now totals 343,000 sq. ft., an increase of 28,000 sq. ft. in usable area.”

“The new Harcourt Square will be one of Dublin's largest and most exciting developments, located close to the city's historic core and on the Luas Green Line.”

Earlier this month the company announced it had pre-let 24,000 sq ft of its 2 Cumberland Place development to 3M Digital Science Community. The property is located in Dublin 2.

In a trading update at the time, Kevin Nowlan, Hibernia's chief executive, said it was "too early" to have a full picture of how the coronavirus pandemic would impact upon the company going forwards.

Online Editors