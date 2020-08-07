Hibernia Reit announces €25m share buyback programme

Hibernia Reit is to commence a share buyback programme of up to €25m.

The programme will start today and may continue until the end of February next year, subject to market conditions, according to a statement from the group.

Kevin Nowlan, Hibernia's CEO, said: "Despite the uncertain economic outlook our business is in a strong position: our rent collection statistics are good and our balance sheet is extremely robust, with a last reported loan to value ratio of 16.5pc."

"This €25m share buyback is expected to be accretive to net asset value per share and earnings per share and will also complete the return to shareholders of the proceeds from the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay started with the €25m share buyback undertaken last year."

The maximum number of ordinary shares to be repurchased under the programme is 68,478,208 and these can be repurchased on either Euronext Dublin or the London Stock Exchange.

Goodbody Stockbrokers will repurchase the shares on the company’s behalf.

Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody, said the buyback programme “is a logical use of Hibernia’s liquidity given the wide discount at which it currently trades to net asset value.”

At June 30 Hibernia had net debt of €235m and cash and undrawn facilities of €160m.

