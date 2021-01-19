Hammerson’s Irish rent take lags UK and France for Q1

PROPERTY group Hammerson has collected just 31pc of its first quarter rent payments Ireland, a figure that lags behind receipts in other major markets like the UK and France.

Commercial tenants usually pay rent in advance, and the first quarter has seen the reintroduction of tough lockdowns for non-essential retailers here and elsewhere.

Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, along with German insurer Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre. It owns 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

Since the start of the year Hammerson said footfall at its properties has declined in line with the introduction of new restrictions, particularly across UK flagship locations and in Ireland.

At a group level, it has received 41pc of rent covering the first three months of this year. In the UK and France it has received 41pc and 46pc of the rent due for the period.

Hammerson has now collected 75pc of rent due in respect of 2020. By mid-October last year it had collected two-thirds of the rent due for 2020.

The company said that its rent collections had “increased significantly” despite “the challenging trading environment".

Despite significant restrictions through December, the company said there had been “encouraging” footfall recoveries during the Christmas trading period from November 30 to December 24, following the temporary easing of lockdowns.

In France and Ireland flagship properties had seen seven-day average footfall of up to 90pc of the prior year, according to the group. The UK, it said, delivered “a more variable” performance.

The company said that since its equity capital raising last year and disposal of its majority of its share of VIA Outlets in November – with gross proceeds of £829m (€930m) – it had made a number of debt repayments.

These included the full repayment of drawings under the group’s Revolving Credit Facilities (£568m was drawn at June 30) and full repayment of £75m maturing May this year issued under Hammerson’s approved £300m Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

It also prepaid £169m to private placement noteholders, saving £4.3m of interest cost on an annualised basis.

The company said that following these transactions it continues to maintain “high levels of liquidity”, having access to its £1.2bn of available undrawn Revolving Credit Facilities “as well as substantial cash holdings.”

Hammerson operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham, UK.

Goodbody analyst Com Lauder said the update from Hammerson “highlights another challenged trading environment given the significant lockdown measures in most of its markets”.

“However, the update does show that the concerted efforts made in terms of tenant engagement over the last nine months has meant continued improvements in the collection of arrears and increased clarity on rental collection trajectory for FY21.”

Hammerson shares were little changed, in line with overall stock moves in London.

