Hammerson says rent collection rate continue to improve

Dundrum Town Centre co-owner Hammerson says its rent collection rates are continuing to improve, with 89pc of billable rents collected in respect of last year.

The retail sector has been especially hard hit during Covid-19 on the back of lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the pandemic.

The Dublin and London-listed company has collected 68pc of rent for the first half of this year, according to a brief update.

Initial third quarter rent collection at 47pc is ahead of quarter one and quarter two at the same point in time, and year-to-date rent collection now stands at 62pc.

The company operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham, UK.

It co-owns Dundrum Town Centre with German insurer Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre and 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

The company said it expects all rent collections to continue to improve as remaining Covid-related restrictions are lifted.

It added that it does not anticipate granting future concessions to retailers and it warned that “all avenues to collect rents due are being pursued.”

Hammerson said footfall trends in all territories that it operates in remain “encouraging”, with seven-day averages currently at around 70-80pc of 2019 levels, following an initial spike on reopening.

Many retailers continue to report high sales and conversion rates as visitors shop with purpose, the company said, adding that these trends have been “particularly positive” in France during the first few days of the summer sales period.

While additional Covid restrictions have been announced in France taking effect from July 21, Hammerson said it is too early to assess the operational impact.