Hammerson reports ‘challenging’ market conditions as it collects 34pc of rent in Ireland

Dundrum Town Centre co-owner, Hammerson, has reported 34pc rent collection in Ireland for the three months to June this year.

Across the group, 40pc of its rent for the same period has been received to date, with the UK collecting 48pc and France 23pc, according to an update from the company.

An aggregate 46pc of rent due for the first half of this year has been received.

“Market conditions have remained challenging since our results update in early March,” Hammerson said.

The company operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham, UK.

It co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, along with German insurer Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre and 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

The company said it was continuing to work hard with retailers to focus on improving collection rates on agreed rents.

“Looking forward to when all occupiers are able to operate, we expect collection rates for both the current year and FY20 to continue to improve as restrictions are eased across territories,” it added.

Here, the high proportion of essential retail and food and beverage shops in its Irish centres means footfall has been on average 40pc of pre-Covid levels even under tight restrictions.

In the UK, where the economy is starting to re-open, Hammerson said initial footfall recovery in England is encouraging, and around 90pc of operators are currently able to trade.

“Footfall is competitive with pre-pandemic levels. Across a seven-day average, footfall at our flagships is around four-fifths of that achieved in the same week in April 2019,” the company said.

In Scotland, around 30pc of occupiers are currently trading, ahead of the current anticipated re-opening on April 26.

Hammerson also today said it has appointed Himanshu Raja as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director. He will succeed James Lenton who said he was stepping down in January.

Mr Himanshu holds a law degree (LLB), is a chartered accountant and was most recently CFO at Countrywide, from 2017 until its sale to Connells Ltd in March this year.

Earlier this year Hammerson said it had cut €2.3bn from the value of its shops and shopping centres, as the Covid-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the retail sector.

The company said its portfolio is now valued at £6.3bn (€7.35bn), down from £8.3bn in 2019.

