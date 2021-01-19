Hammerson rent collection increases ‘significantly’

Listed property group Hammerson says its rent collection has “increased significantly” despite “the challenging trading environment.”

At a group level, it has received 41pc of rent covering the first three months of this year.

In Ireland it has collected 31pc of rent due for quarter one, while in the UK and France it has received 41pc and 46pc of the rent due for the period.

Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, with the other half owned by Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre. It owns 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

The company said market conditions have remained “challenging” since October, with national lockdowns introduced in the UK, Ireland, and France in November, and significant restrictions in place across its portfolio through December.

There were “encouraging” footfall recoveries during the Christmas trading period from November 30 to December 24, following the temporary easing of lockdowns.

In France and Ireland flagships benefited from seven-day average footfall of up to 90pc of the prior year, according to the group. The UK, it said, delivered “a more variable” performance.

Since the start of the year Hammerson said footfall has declined in line with the introduction of new restrictions, particularly across UK flagships and Ireland.

Following receipt of its equity issuance in September and the disposal of the majority of its share of VIA Outlets in November – with gross proceeds of £829m – the company has made a number of debt repayments. Included in this are full repayment of drawings under the group's Revolving Credit Facilities (£568m was drawn at June 30) and full repayment of £75m maturing May this year issued under Hammerson's approved £300m Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

It also prepaid £169m to private placement noteholders, saving £4.3m of interest cost on an annualised basis.

The company said that following these transactions it continues to maintain “high levels of liquidity”, having access to its £1.2bn of available undrawn Revolving Credit Facilities “as well as substantial cash holdings.”

Hammerson operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham, UK.

