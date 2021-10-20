Hammerson rent collection at 71pc in Ireland amid focus on collecting arrears

Hammerson, owner of many of the UK and Ireland's biggest shopping centres, says its rent collection in Ireland stands at 71pc for quarter four this year.

The company has reiterated that remains it focused on collecting outstanding rent.

“We do not anticipate granting future concessions and all avenues to collect rents due are being pursued,” Hammerson said in a trading update.

In Ireland, the company co-owns Dundrum Town Centre with German insurer Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre and 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

The commercial property group operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham.

Hammerson said rent collection rates have “improved” with 70pc of group billable rent collected for quarter four to date. This is “significantly ahead” of any quarter since quarter one last year at the same point in time.

The UK continues to be the strongest performer in terms of collections, with 74pc of rent collected, Ireland stands at 71pc, with France at 65pc.

The group’s financial year 2020 rent collections now stand at 94pc (£210m collected), while 2021 year-to-date is at 78pc.

Hammerson said £41m is due in outstanding rent for the year-to-date, while a further £20m has either been waived, written off or is not yet due for 2021.

"With the entire Hammerson estate now re-opened, rent collection rates has continued to improve,” Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody, said.

“However, the progress on arrears is the key figure of interest for us this morning and will be encouraging for Hammerson management as it is a further sign that retail tenants want to protect their pitches in prime, destination retail centres,” he added.

Overall, footfall in all its shopping centres now stands at around 15pc-20pc below 2019 levels.

The trend of high conversion rates and larger basket sizes has continued, with UK sales in its destination shopping centres in line with 2019 in August and September, and around 4pc lower in France, according to the company.

It added that since August 5 occupiers have been able to operate in all territories with “minimal” Covid restrictions.