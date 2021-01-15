Hammerson CFO steps down after two-year term

Departure: James Lenton, CFO of UK property giant Hammerson which co-owns the Dundrum Town Centre, is stepping down from the role.

The board of Hammerson has started a search for his successor, and Mr Lenton will continue as CFO and as an executive director of the company until a successor has joined, according to a brief statement from the group.

Mr Lenton said: "Following successful completion of the rights issue, VIA Outlets disposal and induction of the new chair of the board and CEO, I feel now is the right time to look for a new opportunity. I remain fully committed in the role until my successor is in place."

Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, with the other half owned by Allianz.

The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre. It owns 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

Mr Lenton leaves the role after less than two years in the position.

In September, Hammerson appointed Rita-Rose Gagné as chief executive. Prior to joining Hammerson, Ms Gagné was most recently president of growth markets at the Canadian real estate company Ivanhoé Cambridge where she had responsibility for $7.6bn (€6.2bn) of real estate assets across Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Last month, Hammerson announced a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin in response to Brexit. At the time the company said it was seeking a secondary listing “given the importance and scale of its investor base and operations in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland”.

As of November last year, 27pc of Hammerson's share capital held by institutional investors was held by investors based in the European Economic Area, excluding the UK.

Hammerson operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham, UK.

A report from Goodbody Stockbrokers last October warned that the value of Hammerson’s Irish property portfolio would slump by 13pc in the second half of 2020 and by 12pc this year. Hammerson said in August that its prized assets in Ireland were valued at £834m (€922m) at the end of June, which represented a 9.9pc decline in the capital return for the properties.

Hammerson has been dealing with the fallout from a slump in retail activity as the Covid pandemic redraws the sector’s landscape, with increasing numbers of people shopping online.

Online Editors