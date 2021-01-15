Hammerson CFO steps down

James Lenton, the chief financial officer of UK property giant Hammerson, is stepping down from the role.

The board of Hammerson has started a search for his successor, and Mr Lenton will continue as CFO and as an executive director of the company until his successor has joined, according to a brief statement from the group.

Mr Lenton said: "Following successful completion of the rights issue, VIA Outlets disposal and induction of the new chair of the board and CEO, I feel now is the right time to look for a new opportunity. I remain fully committed in the role until my successor is in place."

Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, with the other half owned by Allianz.

Hammerson also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre. It owns 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

Last month Hammerson announced a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin in response to Brexit.

At the time the company said it was seeking a secondary listing “given the importance and scale of its investor base and operations in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland.”

As of November last year 27pc of Hammerson's share capital held by institutional investors is held by investors based in the European Economic Area, excluding the UK.

Hammerson operates in 14 different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring Birmingham.

Online Editors