GSA offers commercial units in new student block

Global Student Accommodation (GSA), one of the leading student accommodation providers in the Irish market, is offering retail and office space at the Sweeney's Corner section of its New Mill development, in Blackpitts, Dublin 8, where terms have been agreed for a 1,076 sq ft convenience store.

Adjacent to Newmarket Square at the junction of Mill Street and Ardee Street, retail units of between 150 sq m and 500 sq m are now available there.

Letting agent Nick Hughes of Coldwell Banker is quoting €400 per square metre for the space and says the units can be tailored to suit the user.

Bam has been appointed as construction contractor.

Already GSA has completed the leasing of 2,500 sq ft retail space at the New Mill development opposite Teelings distillery. This tenant known as Hen's Teeth operates a coffee shop, record store and artist's studio.

When completed the new project will include 235 student bed spaces in four blocks and 37 build-to-rent apartments in a separate block. A commercial unit, café and garden will be located next to the River Poddle.

