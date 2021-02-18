Group of Clondalkin houses and site sell for €1,415,000

A GROUP of six unfinished houses on a 0.7 acre site in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, have been sold for €1.415,000 or €165,000 over the €1.25m guide price quoted by Savills.

Located on the southern side of Station Road in Clondalkin at a property known as 1 to 6 Station Grove, the three bedroom, red brick, two storey houses included a terrace of three houses, a pair of semi-detached houses as well as one detached house.

John Swarbrigg of Savills, who was handling the sale, said that the site offered potential for an additional six units as per previous grants of planning permissions.

The sale took pace on the Offr.io specialist property auction platform.

The existing houses are located to the north of the site, with the remainder of the 0.7 acres comprising a greenfield site.

With access from Station Road, the flat site is bound by Station Road to the north, James Connolly Park to the west, Station Road Business Park to the east and Ballymanaggin Lane to the south.

As well as being in an established residential location, the property is located close to the intersection of Station Road with Station Road Business Park.

Amenities such as Clondalkin Town Centre and the Mill Shopping Centre are located within 1km of the property.

In addition a number of schools are located within 1km including St Peters School, St. Johns NS, Colaiste Chilliain. Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain, Our Lady Queen of the Apostles and Moyle Park College.

