Greenman’s €46m deal to buy seven German retail outlets

GREENMAN, the Dublin-based property investment firm, is progressing with its acquisition plans as it has done a €46 million deal for seven new grocery retail outlets being developed by Schroder Holding GmbH, a German property developer. The framework agreement will secure the rights for the Irish firm to acquire the standalone outlets.

Located in strong catchment areas in eastern Germany, the supermarket properties are all pre-let to retail chain EDEKA on 15-year leases and are set to be delivered between 2021 and 2023.

James McEvoy, head of acquisitions at Greenman, (GMO) said: “This latest agreement is a key part of our strategy to strengthen and maintain our investment pipeline”

