Green light given for 313 new homes in Cherrywood

Builder William Neville & Sons has secured planning permission from Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for the construction of 313 homes in the new town of Cherrywood in South Dublin.

While the developer had applied to build 322 units comprising 242 apartments and 80 houses on the site, the council's planners have directed that a total of nine apartments be omitted from the top floors of six blocks within the scheme.

The removal of the units is just one of 66 conditions being imposed by the council as part of its decision to allow the proposed development.

William Neville & Sons submitted its application for the scheme in August of last year within days of the decision by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to alter the planning for the Cherrywood Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) to allow for smaller apartment sizes within the town.

Extending across 400 acres on both sides of the M50 motorway south of Cabinteely, Cherrywood will upon completion comprise in excess of 8,000 homes, accommodating upwards of 30,000 people.

While 11 different landowners control sites within the SDZ, US-headquartered real estate giant, Hines, is the main entity driving its delivery.

Earlier this summer, the company received the green light from council planners for its plans to develop Cherrywood's 2.1 million square foot town centre.

Work on the €1bn mixed-use scheme is set to get underway by the end of this year, and will see the delivery over the next three years of 1,269 build-to-rent apartments alongside 585,000 sq ft of retail, office and leisure space.

