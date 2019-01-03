Green light for 341 homes near British ambassador's residence in South Dublin

Developer Michael Cotter has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála to proceed with the construction of 341 new homes on lands surrounding the British Ambassador's official residence at Leopardstown in south county Dublin.

Upon completion, the proposed scheme next to Glencairn House will comprise 243 apartments arranged across six blocks, 98 houses and a childcare facility. Mr Cotter acquired the lands at Glencairn House from the British Foreign Office in the 1990s.

Castdale Ltd, a subsidiary of Mr Cotter's Park Developments, secured permission for the development through the Government's Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme. Under the terms of this temporary 'fast-track' planning initiative, developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more are no longer required to apply to their respective local authorities, but can instead apply directly to An Bord Pleanála. While ordinary planning applications can take up to 18 months to secure, the fast-track regulation sees determinations reduced to a maximum of six months.

An examination of the planning records for the Glencairn development shows that Mr Cotter's company submitted its application on September 14 last, following several rounds of pre-planning consultation with officials from An Bord Pleanála and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council dating back to January 2018.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the Glencairn scheme on December 18 last subject to a number of standard conditions.

Park Developments has a significant record on the delivery of housing in Dublin, with thousands of house and apartments built in estates across Cabinteely, Carrickmines, Foxrock, Sandyford and Leopardstown since the 1980s.

