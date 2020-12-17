Google keeps its faith in offices with Grand Canal Street extension

Google is putting down a fresh marker of its commitment to an office bound future, with plans for a 10 storey extension to the Treasury Building it owns in Dublin’s Grand Canal Docks area.

The tech giant, already one of the biggest owners of office space in the capital, bought the Treasury Building on Grand Canal Street for €120m in a deal that closed just before the Covid pandemic hit at the start of this year

The sale by developers Johnny Ronan and Paddy McKillen had been in the works for years as Google looked to expand beyond its nearby campus on Barrow Street. However, since Covid struck Google’s Irish staff have been working from home and in September the tech firm pulled out of talks to lease another nearby property, the Sorting Office, a seven-storey building currently under construction.

That sent a chill through the Irish commercial property sector and to the dozens of shops, bars, cafes and other businesses that have sprung up around the Grand Canal and Barrow Street hub.

The new expansion plans, understood to be close to the point of seeking planning permission and indication that the US firm’s longer term plans will involve a significant number of office based staff, at least a significant amount of the time.

The Treasury Building is minutes walk from Google’s main campus and was home for decades to the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) and later Nama. It is build on what was the former Bolands Mill where Eamonn DeValera lead a garrison in 1916.

Google is understood to be seeking planning permission for a 10 story extension at the corner of Macken Street and Grand Canal Street, replacing a high, windowless, wall and three storey annex to the main block.

Architects Henry J Lyons will design the new block which will accommodate about 500 work spaces, taking the total in the expanded building to 1,250. The company’s offices already have capacity for around 8,000 staff.

Google has been a major investor in Dublin offices since 2011, when it bought its then rented headquarters on Barrow Street and the now connected Montevetro building for a combined €199m at the bottom of the property market. It is also developing the adjacent Bolands Quay scheme – bought from Nama in 2018 – into a mix of offices, apartments and retail units.

