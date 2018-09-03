Listed housebuilder Glenveagh Properties has reported revenue of €1.3m for the six months to 30 June.

Listed housebuilder Glenveagh Properties has reported revenue of €1.3m for the six months to 30 June.

Glenveagh reports revenue of €1.3m on the back of strong sales activity

The revenue primarily related to the closing of six two and three-bed starter homes in the Greater Dublin Area, as well as rental income from a number of sites, the group said in a trading update today.

Since its Initial Public Offering in October the company has deployed €497m in land acquisitions.

The underlying gross margin on the residential completions was 16.7pc.

Operating loss for the six months was €7.8m, with the company reporting administration expenses of €8m for the period.

Glenveagh said that its Homes division remains on-track to deliver 250 units in the full-year to 31 December.

The group’s landbank now stands at 11,370 units, 98pc of which have been zoned residential.

The group’s Homes’s landbank comprises 9,520 units across 39 sites, while its Living landbank comprises 1,850 units across four sites.

Construction has commenced on 12 sites for the Homes division, with around 800 units expected to be under construction in 2018.

During the period the group said that its sales activity has been strong, with 278 units sold, signed or reserved from 1 January through to 31 August.

Glenveagh is currently selling from seven sites, which will rise to eight sites during the remainder of 2018.

Looking forward, it said that the market backdrop remains "very favourable" with significant demand for housing.

The group said that the supply side "remains fragmented and sub-scale, with other market participants having limited access to equity or appropriately priced debt."

"The past 12 months have been very productive as we completed our IPO and then set out on our mission to create a volume homebuilder for the Irish market," CEO Justin Bickle said.

"We have carefully assembled a multi-year land bank for building, got off to a strong start in opening our sites and constructing houses and apartments, and grown our operations consistent with our business plan and longer-term financial targets."

Last month Glenveagh approved a fundraising of more than €213m.

Online Editors