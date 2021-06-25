Glenveagh Properties sells Premier Inn site to German investor

Glenveagh Properties has sold a Premier Inn hotel site in the Dublin Docklands to German investor Union Investment.

The Dublin-listed company sold the planned 262-bedroom hotel site as part of an approximately €70m forward funding arrangement that will result in Union Investment taking ownership of the hotel.

In a statement Glenveagh said The Premier Inn hotel will form a “key component” of a wider mixed-use development at Castleforbes in the Docklands.

This development also includes 1,256 apartments and 12,545 square metres of office space known as the Freight Building.

Stephen Garvey, CEO of Glenveagh, said the company was “delighted” to partner with “the hotel experts” of Union Investment on the project.

“This marks the start of delivery of a significant development in the Docklands which will provide a sustainable mix of residential, hotel and office accommodation in this prime city centre location,” Mr Garvey said.

“The project forms part of a wider masterplan for our Dublin Docklands sites and is testament to our commitment to keeping sustainable development at the heart of everything we do."

Construction of the hotel will begin next month, and it is scheduled to be ready for business in Autumn 2023.

The hotel will be operated by UK-headquartered hotel group Whitbread under its Premier Inn brand, as was previously announced by Glenveagh.

Last month Glenveagh said all its 1,150 homes due to be delivered this year have been sold, signed, or reserved. Of the homes being sold this year, 12pc of the private units are block sales, mainly apartments.

As a result of global commodity price increases and a catch-up in activity due to Covid, the company last month warned it is experiencing price inflation of approximately 5pc on current tenders, which will largely affect deliveries from next year.

Glenveagh has a target of 3,000 home units per year from 2024.