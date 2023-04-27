Glenveagh offers Co Meath site for sale with retail prospects

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €1,250,000 for the Co Meath site

To cater for the consumer needs of residents at the 394-unit Cluain Adain housing estate in Navan, the developer Glenveagh Properties is selling a 1.1-acre site. Part of it has planning permission for retail use.

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €1,250,000 for the Co Meath site which is split into two different sections.

A tract of 0.6 acres benefits from full planning permission for a 928 sqm (9,989 sqft) retail unit, which includes a café and 45 surface car-parking spaces. The remaining 0.5 acres does not have planning permission.

Paul Nalty of Cushman & Wakefield says the latter section “has potential to add an additional unit or presents an opportunity for an amendment to the entire site”.