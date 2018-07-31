Glenveagh buys land capable of delivering over 1,200 homes

Listed housebuilder Glenveagh Properties has purchased land capable of delivering over 1,250 homes, subject to planning permission, for a price in excess of €65m.

Listed housebuilder Glenveagh Properties has purchased land capable of delivering over 1,250 homes, subject to planning permission, for a price in excess of €65m.

The 113 hectare site, 39 hectares of which are zoned residential, is located in Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15.

The acquisition is adjacent to the group’s existing site at Hollystown Golf Club, and is expected to be completed in the latter half of 2018, with the combined site expected to deliver units from next year.

In a statement today, Glenveagh said that the Tyrrelstown addition to the group’s portfolio further strengthens its ability to deliver starter homes in the Greater Dublin Area in close proximity to key transportation links.

Separately, further to a statement from the group in June, Glenveagh has completed the acquisitions of Project Hector and Project Bill, which are, subject to planning permission, capable of delivering 700 and 400 homes respectively. Both locations are in the Greater Dublin Area.

The group has also completed the consensual 'loan to own' transaction at Castleforbes Business Park, Dublin 1.

Almost all of Glenveagh’s initial public offering proceeds have now been deployed or are committed to be deployed, three months ahead of schedule.

Following this acquisition, the group’s landbank now stands at around 11,370 units (again subject to planning permission), up from 3,000 units at its IPO.

Construction has now commenced on 12 sites with around 700 residential units currently under construction, and around 800 expected to be under construction by the end of this year.

Earlier this month the company secured commitments for €213m of fresh cash to help the company acquire more land and build more houses.

Online Editors