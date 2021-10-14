Glasnevin neighbourhood centre investment offers 9pc net yield

The Glasnevin neighbourhood centre, Dublin 9 is anchored by motor insurance firm BestDrive

An opportunity to buy an investment property with a yield of around 9pc has come to the market in the form of 275 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

It comprises five occupied commercial units in a neighbourhood centre on a corner site with a generous forecourt.

Extending to a combined 587.5 sqm, the units generate a passing rent of €101,650, rising contractually to €105,450 in May 2022.

Selling agent Eamonn Maguire is quoting €1.05m and says this would equate to an 8.8pc net initial yield rising to 9.13pc in Q2 2022. There is also an opportunity to enhance returns with two rent reviews pending next year.

The centre is anchored by the BestDrive, the nationwide motor service firm.