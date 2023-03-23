Glanbia’s Waterford farm sale could generate powerful returns

Glanbia Estates Ltd is selling a 198-acre non-residential farm in Waterford which has potential to accommodate a renewable energy farm. Located to the rear of the former Kilmeaden cheese factory and situated about 1km from the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway and 6km from Waterford city, it is adjacent to a 38KV ESB sub-station and is close to 110KV and 220KV stations.

Des Purcell of Purcell Properties is quoting a guide price of €2,750,000 or €13,890 per acre for a tender sale, This price is in line with prices for good grassland.

“A farm of this size has not been offered for sale in the open market in a long time and so it’s a rare opportunity,” he adds. It comes with a range of farm buildings.