Gino's Gelato to open at Dundrum

Founded in the 1960s in Italy, Gino's has become one of Ireland's most popular ice-cream parlours. News of the company's arrival at Dundrum follows the announcement that food emporium, Fallon & Byrne, will open a new flagship food hall, delicatessen and restaurant there also.

Jonathan Kirwan, Managing Director of Gino's Gelato said: "We are very proud to be opening our 21st Irish outlet in Dundrum. It's such an iconic destination with some of the busiest footfall in Ireland. We're excited at the business opportunity it presents."