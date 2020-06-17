German retail grocery attracts Irish investors to tune of €30m

Big five: Kaufland is one of five top German retail outlets that anchor the fund

Greenman, the Dublin- based property investment firm, is progressing with its acquisition plans as it is forecasting subscriptions of €30m for its Greenman OPEN (GMO) fund during the second quarter of this year.

That would be a slight increase in first quarter subscriptions of €28.2m. As much as 68pc of those came from Irish investors through the Friends First/Aviva SDIO platform.

The fund has a 'locked-in pipeline' of properties available to acquire for the remainder of the year which have a combined worth of €315m and which generate €17m in rental income. All of these outlets are anchored by one of Germany's top five retailers: Edeka, Rewe, Kaufland, Lidl or Aldi.

GMO is aiming to increase its funds under management from €750m currently to achieve €1bn by 2021.

It invests in German food-dominated retail parks and food retail warehouses and its portfolio includes properties in 67 locations which generate €41m in annual rents. As much as 67pc of that rent is being paid by food retailers. It aims to deliver 5.5pc returns to investors and despite Covid is predicting, in a worst-case scenario, that it will still be in a position to distribute a minimum of 4.2pc of net asset value for 2020.

Its focus on grocery tenants in Germany continues to appeal to investors because of the stability of the sector during the pandemic.

In April, the fund collected 86pc of rents and 91.5pc of rents in May when restrictions were lifted.

"We anticipate collection of 91.5pc of rents in June," Johnnie Wilkinson, Greenman CEO explained.

Feedback from German food full-assortment retail tenants indicated that retailers' turnover increased by 24pc in March compared to the previous year.

Referring to investor interest in the fund, Mr Wilkinson said: "We haven't seen a rush to redeem during the crisis, with redemptions in Q1 totalling only 0.8pc of NAV, highlighting investor confidence in the fund."

He expects tenants to benefit from Germany's new stimulus packages.

In a recent poll of German shoppers, 43pc did not shop online and only 9pc started buying food online.

"We polled over 200 people in Ireland and received similar results with 11pc buying groceries online and 30pc not changing their shopping habits at all," he said.

Irish Independent