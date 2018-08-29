Fumbally Lane office complex in Dublin sold for €33.5m

M7 Real Estate has sold Fumbally Lane office complex in Dublin 8 for €33.5m.

The office block has been sold to BCP Fund Management at a capital value per sq ft. of €403 and a reversionary yield of 8.5pc on today’s estimated rental value.

The asset comprises of a five storey office building with 55 underground car parking spaces and a further three period properties, including part of a deactivated distillery, which have been recently converted into high quality office space totalling 83,699 sq ft.

In addition, the site also includes four residential units totalling 4,000 sq ft and a 0.4 acre development site.

M7 acquired the asset in December 2016 with a vacancy rate of 17pc which is now around 2pc. Tenants include CMC Marketing, Adara Software, SquareUp, Ditta Eyewear, Disability Federation Ireland and the Institute of Technologies Ireland.

"We are delighted to acquire the Fumbally Lane office complex from M7 in an off-market transaction," Nick Cullen, investment director at BCP, said.

"At nearly full occupancy Fumbally Lane has proven itself as a convenient and affordable city centre Fringe location for media, technology, and creative tenants."

"The emergence of the immediate area as a mixed use hub and the wider regeneration of Dublin 8 will serve to increase the attractiveness of this location to occupiers in the coming years."

CBRE acted for M7 Real Estate and Savills acted for BCP.

Online Editors