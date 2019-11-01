Friends First sells Victoria House in Belfast

Friends First, which is part of Aviva, has sold Victoria House in Belfast to Vanrath Recruitment.

Friends First, which is part of Aviva, has sold Victoria House in Belfast to Vanrath Recruitment.

It is understood the property was sold for £12.5m (€14.5m), a substantial increase on the £8.7m (€10m) paid for the building in 2014.

The 11-storey property, which around 58,000 sq.ft., is made up of offices.

The sale is one of the most significant commercial property deals in Belfast this year.

Among the tenants in the building are Arthur Cox solicitors, Oracle and Zurich.

Vanrath Recruitment will occupy the one vacant floor in the building.

Suzie Nolan, senior property fund manager at Friends First, said: “This transaction represents an excellent outcome for Friends First and our UK Select Property Fund with a sales price significantly ahead of the purchase cost in 2014.

The disposal of the property is in line with our strategy for the fund in terms of releasing value for policyholders”.

Friends First, which is very active in the Irish commercial property sector, disposed of 23 Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge in June.

In addition, the company achieved a number of significant planning outcomes lately, including permission from An Bord Pleanala to create additional office space at Royal Hibernian Way, Dublin 2.

Online Editors