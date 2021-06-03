Fresh opportunity to refit offices in prime Galway city centre location

Part of Hardiman House in the heart of Galway city is being brought to the market for sale, guiding €2,500,000.

Located on Eyre Square, the property extends to 11,500sqft and comprises self-contained office space over four floors, which are vacant and in need of refurbishment.

The portion for sale does not include the two front ground-floor retail units occupied by EBS mortgage lenders and ReMax estate agents, while Irish Life also owns a part of the property.

It’s expected to appeal to a pool of buyers, including property investors, developers, and business owners who might like to acquire an office for their own needs.

Conor Lennon of Lisney and Philip Mullery of Mullery Auctioneers are joint agents.

Mr Lennon says the sale presents potential buyers with “a rare opportunity to own a property in Galway city’s prime commercial district... New owners may look to refurbish the current offices to bring it to the letting market, or may seek a change of use,” he adds.

Previous occupiers of the building included insurance companies, legal practices and other professional firms.

Neighbouring occupiers include a mix of commercial, hospitality and leisure businesses, including The Hardiman Hotel, O’Connell’s Bar, Bank of Ireland and Hibernian House.

Eyre Square is also close to the railway station and local and regional bus routes.

Galway’s office market saw very low vacancy levels in recent years because of the lack of new development.