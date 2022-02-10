| 2.4°C Dublin

French property funds are making waves in Ireland

Paul McNeive

The Aldi store in Sandyford is one of CORUM's properties

The investment strategies of CORUM’s French SCPI Funds, which have a structure similar to a REIT, are making waves in Ireland. The company operates three property investment funds, managing a portfolio of commercial properties valued at over €4bn across 16 countries. Since ramping up activity in Ireland in 2015, the funds have purchased over €500m of commercial buildings here. I spoke with Phillipe Cervesi, Partner and General Manager/Head of Real Estate, and Galwegian Peter Hester, Global Director of Asset Management for CORUM, the fund most active here, about their strategy.

While most incoming investors focus on Dublin, the fund had historically owned the Hewlett Packard HQ in Galway, and on establishing a team here from 2015, its first acquisition was the Harvey Norman retail warehouse in Cork. Since then, the fund has bought a further 12 assets, in Cork, Waterford, Galway, Drogheda and Dublin, including the Aviva HQ at Cherrywood and the Aldi outlet at Sandyford.

