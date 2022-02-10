French property funds are making waves in Ireland

The investment strategies of CORUM’s French SCPI Funds, which have a structure similar to a REIT, are making waves in Ireland. The company operates three property investment funds, managing a portfolio of commercial properties valued at over €4bn across 16 countries. Since ramping up activity in Ireland in 2015, the funds have purchased over €500m of commercial buildings here. I spoke with Phillipe Cervesi, Partner and General Manager/Head of Real Estate, and Galwegian Peter Hester, Global Director of Asset Management for CORUM, the fund most active here, about their strategy.

While most incoming investors focus on Dublin, the fund had historically owned the Hewlett Packard HQ in Galway, and on establishing a team here from 2015, its first acquisition was the Harvey Norman retail warehouse in Cork. Since then, the fund has bought a further 12 assets, in Cork, Waterford, Galway, Drogheda and Dublin, including the Aviva HQ at Cherrywood and the Aldi outlet at Sandyford.

Mr Cervesi told me that the spread of investments around Ireland is intended to be counter-cyclical and that the funds see huge potential in some areas of Dublin, Cork and Galway. “This strategy of buying corporate headquarters in provincial cities is part of our DNA,” he said.

Read More

Mr Hester’s team of 14 are located in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Lisbon, and he told me that they work intensively to add value to the assets through lease restructuring, capital investment and increasing covenant strength. They work directly with tenants and he underlined that adding value in the area of Environmental, Social and Governance factors, has become a priority; for example, working with tenants in sourcing green energy.

Investment in SCPI comes from over 70,000 clients, Mr Cervesi said, who are mainly private investors. The minimum investment is €189, or one share, and the average investor holds €25,000 worth of shares. Each investor receives a monthly dividend cheque, starting six months after they invest, which Mr Hester noted gives the investors comfort. “The average investor stays invested for seven or eight years, so the funds are not volatile,” he said. The funds hold properties for a minimum of five years and then consider whether to sell for a profit, or to hold for income and continue asset management.

The funds have been performing extremely well, producing an average return of 6 pc after fees, since 2012, Mr. Hester added. The funds occasionally borrow money to a maximum of 25pc of a property’s value, well within the 40pc permitted under legislation.

Mr Cervesi said that following the completion of regulatory procedures, it is expected the funds may be open to Irish investors in the near future.

Mr Hester, a chartered surveyor who previously managed property for Irish Life and Aviva funds, told me that a reason for CORUM’s success is their ability to make decisions quickly. “Potential locations are researched well in advance, so that when opportunities arise, there is no delay. We are a reliable purchaser,” he said. A factor in that is the company’s structure, he added, which comprises, sourcing teams, who identify properties, a transaction team to get the deal done, and then the asset management team to add value.

“We all have our own speciality, it’s disciplined, diverse, and it works very well.”

The funds are looking foropportunities in office and retail in particular. “Yield and tenant quality are paramount.”