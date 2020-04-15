A GROUP of Irish investors has sold an Aldi outlet in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, for €5.6m to Corum, the French asset manager.

This brings to more than €210m the French firm's investment in retail and office properties across the whole of this island.

Aldi pays a passing rent of €451,719 for the Carrigtwohill property which it occupies on a 25-year lease from January 2008.

Aoife Murray, of Colliers, who acted for the purchaser, says the sale price represents a net initial yield of 7.34pc and a capital value of €328 per sq ft.

The property comprises a ground floor retail store extending to 17,046 sq ft within a larger multi-storey building within a mixed-use development known as Castle Square.

It is believed that the Irish investors had been seeking more than €6m for the property.

The square is located on the western end of the main street of Carrigtwohill, a commuter town situated midway between Cork City and Midleton in East Cork. The town is serviced by the N25 Cork to Rosslare Euroroute and the Cork to Midleton commuter rail line. It is also close to Little Island commercial district.

Ms Murray said the Aldi outlet "is an excellent purchase especially in today's challenging economic climate and with such a resilient retailer it will further bolster Corum's Irish portfolio".

Cearbhall Behan, of Behan Irwin & Gosling, acted for the vendor.

Already this year Corum has purchased two Dublin office buildings from a joint venture partnership led by Avestus Capital Partners.

Corum was reported to have paid about €33m for One Kilmainham Square, a modern five-storey grade-A office block with basement car parking.

It was generating rental income of €2.07m at the time of the purchase and had potential to add to this income.

Located near both Heuston Station and Heuston South Quarter (HSQ), the property was offered for sale at a guide price of €32m by agent Knight Frank last October.

Corum also paid about €27m for Classon House, an office building in Dundrum Business Park, in Dublin 14, which accommodates 75,000 sq ft of grade-A office space. The majority of this building is let to CarTrawler. Last October it was reported that Corum acquired a Tesco supermarket in Gorey, Co Wexford, for about €21m. The 8,109 sq m store came on an 8.5 acre site.

Irish Independent