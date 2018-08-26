Foxrock site with planning permission for 20 luxury apartments sells for €3.6m

A high-profile site at the heart of Foxrock in south Co Dublin with planning permission for 20 apartments has been sold for €3.6m.

The price paid represents a premium of 21pc on the €2.85m agent Bryan Garry of QRE had been guiding when he brought the site to the market earlier this year.

The lands, which previously formed part of the grounds of the Loreto College Foxrock girls secondary school, had been offered for sale initially by Savills Ireland in June 2017 for a guide price of €3m.

The figure achieved by QRE's sale of the 0.25-hectare (0.62 acre) property to a private Irish investor equates to a robust price of €5.8m an acre.

Located at the intersection between Pine Avenue and Springfield Park - and immediately adjacent to the N11 - the site has full planning permission for the construction of a scheme of 20 luxury apartments designed by award-winning architects De Blacam and Meagher. Once completed, the development will comprise 16 two-bedroom apartments and four duplexes.

Based on its location, the scheme's residential advisers, Hunters Estate Agents, expect the apartments and duplexes to command prices beginning at €550,000 and €650,000 respectively. With significant demand for high-end residential units in Foxrock and its immediate environs, the completed development is expected to appeal to both downsizers and professionals.

Separately, developers Bowbeck DAC have applied to An Bord Pleanala under the terms of the Government's temporary fast-track planning system for permission to build 250 new homes on a 2.6 hectare (6.42 acre) site on Golf Lane in nearby Carrickmines.

Should the proposed scheme receive approval, it would see the delivery of five blocks of apartments on lands occupied previously by the former residential properties of 'Tintagel', 'Auburn', 'Keelogues', 'Villa Nova', and 'Arda Lodge' and adjoining lands.

Under the Government's Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more are no longer required to apply to their respective local authorities, but can instead apply directly to An Bord Pleanala. With ordinary planning applications for large housing developments to local authorities typically appealed to An Bord Pleanala, ultimate approval can take up to 18 months to secure. The fast-track regulation sees determinations reduced to a maximum of six months.

Sunday Indo Business