Equipped: The Stillorgan property is fully kitted out for medical or pharma production

An opportunity for a medical or pharma company to acquire extra capacity is being offered in Dublin 18 at a time of global attention on the sector.

The opportunity comes in the form of a two-storey detached property which is extensively equipped for R&D or manufacturing of pharmaceutical or medical diagnostics products. It has been occupied by medical companies Gilead Sciences and more recently DiaSorin for molecular diagnostic product development and manufacturing.

Joint estate agents TWM and Savills are seeking offers in excess of €2.5m for the sale of the premises at 13/14 Holly Avenue in Stillorgan Industrial Estate or are alternatively quoting a rent of €10 a sqft.

Michele Jackson from TWM says the sale price is significantly below replacement costs.

Extending to a gross external area of 2,817sqm (30,322sqft), the property is within walking distance of both Stillorgan and Sandyford Luas stops and is easily accessible from Junction 14 of the M50 motorway as well as the N11.

Internally, its extensive fit-out provides modern accommodation with reception, boardroom, canteen, locker rooms, open plan and cellular offices along with high-spec production and manufacturing facilities.

When occupied by medical companies, its facilities were inspected by the US Federal Drugs Administration.

It is equipped with three ISO Class 8 clean rooms, extensive pharma-grade GMP manufacturing areas, Class 3 biological safety lab, five cold rooms (2-8C), freeze-dryer services, warehouse and a quality control lab.

Externally, car parking is provided to the front of the building with an accessible delivery entrance and additional parking available to the rear.

Stephen Mellon from Savills says the building benefits from multiple entrances and can easily be multi-occupied.

"With an acute shortage of quality vacant possession opportunities in the Stillorgan and Sandyford areas, we expect very strong interest levels for this asset," he added.

Stillorgan Industrial Estate is on the west side of Sandyford Business District.

