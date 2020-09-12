Firm wrote reports for and against planning, court told

'The matter was returned to Tuesday when an urgent hearing date will be sought.' (stock photo)

A consultancy firm retained to help prepare a report supporting a developer's successful bid for planning permission for a €650m development of more than 1,000 apartments also provided a different report to a company appealing against the permission, the High Court has heard.

Shorevale Investments Ltd, part of the Allied Real Estate Investment Group, is seeking injunctions against AWN Consulting Ltd over what its counsel Rossa Fanning SC described as a "manifest", "astounding" and "wrongful" conflict of interest.

AWN, in correspondence, disputed any conflict and maintained the two reports concerned different issues, the court heard.

Shorevale said the reports concern the same matter and claims AWN's position reveals a "complete misunderstanding" of the law on conflicts of interest, Mr Fanning said.

Mr Fanning, with Joe Jeffers BL, instructed by Gavin Simons of Amoss Solicitors, secured leave ex parte (one side only represented) from Mr Justice David Keane yesterday to serve short notice of injunction proceedings on AWN.

The matter was returned to Tuesday when an urgent hearing date will be sought.

The court was told Shorevale, of Mount Street Crescent, Dublin 2, had retained AWN, of Clonshaugh Business & Technology Park, Dublin 17, to provide material, some of which was used in a lengthy report provided in support of an application for planning permission for the development on the Royal Liver Assurance Retail Park on the Old Naas Road, Dublin.

Dublin City Council last July granted permission for 1,102 residential units in a scheme that includes seven storey buildings and an 18 storey tower for offices.

Last month, BOC Gases which is based 300 metres from the development site, appealed the grant of permission to An Bord Pleanála.

Shorevale was "astounded" when it learned AWN had provided material to BOC for use in its appeal. It says BOC told An Bord Pleanála that AWN had provided a report which concluded the development proposals at the site were incompatible with the individual risk based land use planning contours.

Irish Independent