European investment fund acquires Dublin industrial estate for €6.75m

European investment fund M7 Real Estate has acquired Primeside Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15 for €6.75m.

The price for the industrial estate, which was purchased from a private investor, represents an initial yield of close to 7pc and a capital value of €95 per sq ft.

Primeside Park is a recently developed multi-let light industrial estate, which is made up of 25 units with a total floor area of approximately 71,300 sq ft.

The development is almost fully let and M7 said it has identified a number of “value enhancing asset management initiatives”, which will be implemented immediately.

The industrial estate is adjoining Northwest Business Park and is within close proximity to the airport, Dublin Port Tunnel and the M2 and M3 motorways.

John Murnaghan, head of UK and Ireland at M7, said: “Primeside Park is perfectly aligned with the fund’s strategy to acquire strong income generating multi-let industrial assets along the M50 in Dublin.

We remain highly acquisitive and alive to opportunities to add further to the portfolio.”

M7 was represented by JP McDonagh of Knight Frank.

Established in 2009 and wholly owned by its senior managers, M7 manages a portfolio of circa 800 assets with a capital value in excess of €4.7bn.

Online Editors