EU says Irish Government’s housing target too low

A European Commission report has said Ireland’s housing targets likely need to be “substantially” revised upwards, even though the government is struggling to hit its existing targets.

The report does not give a new target figure, but says the rising population here means the current bar is already too low.

The Taoiseach himself, Leo Varadkar, said in June that Ireland’s housing completions targets are “totally inadequate” given the housing crisis. While the 2022 housebuilding target was reached, there are concerns that the target for 2023 could be missed.

This point was also raised in the most recent European Commission country report for Ireland, which said that house and rental price growth “remained high due to persistent shortfalls in housing supply”.

“In 2022, new housing completions increased by around 40pc to almost 30,000,” the report said.

“However, this was in part driven by pent-up deliveries due to pandemic delays. Looking ahead, the fall in housing commencements and planning permissions in the second half of 2022 suggests completions might fall in 2023.”

The organisation also said Ukrainian refugees and faster than expected population growth have both heightened housing demand, leading to an “extremely tight rental market and soaring house prices”.

“This suggests that the initial housing targets set in the ‘housing for all’ plan of 33 000 new homes per year might need to be revised upward substantially,” it said.

“In the short to medium term, the gap between housing supply and demand is thus expected to remain wide.”

Under the government’s ‘housing for all’ plan, it is envisaged that an average of 33,000 homes will be built every year between 2022 and 2030.

This was to start relatively low, at 24,600 in 2022, before ramping up to delivering 40,500 homes per year by the end of the decade.

However, it has recently been acknowledged even by the government that there are likely problems with these figures.

The targets were based on data from the 2016 census, which anticipated a lower level of population growth than what has actually happened in the years since then.

The government has now committed to reviewing the housing targets, with a study into the issue being carried out by the ESRI (Economic and Social Research Institute).

In a statement, the Department of Housing said: “A review and refresh of housing targets has commenced.

“While this work is carried out, the Department of Housing and Minister remain committed to reaching, and where possible exceeding, the targets set out under Housing for All.”

The government’s aim is for 29,000 homes to be completed during 2023. Although this has been acknowledged as too low, there are concerns from organisations such as the Central Bank that completions for 2023 could come in below this level.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office earlier this week found that property prices rose by 2.2pc in the year to June 2023, although this was significantly down from 14pc in the 12 months to June 2022.

The most recent figures from the Residential Tenancies Board found that national average rent for new tenancies was just above €1,500 per month at the end of 2022, up 7.6pc annually.

Multiple groups, including business organisations and state bodies such as the National Competitiveness Council, have warned Ireland’s high accommodation costs could impact on investment.

This warning was repeated in the European Commission report, which said: “Affordability remains low, especially for poorer cohorts, and is a key challenge for competitiveness, as it hinders the recruitment of skilled foreign labour.”