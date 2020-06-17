Enterprise development site near Navan offered for €4.2m guide

The site is strategically located within minutes of all main road arteries including the M3 and N2 and is just 4km from Navan town

An enterprise zoned site next to Liscarton Industrial Estate in Navan, Co Meath, is being offered for sale with a €4.2m guide price.

Sales agent Ed Reilly of Sherry FitzGerald Reilly describes the 34.62 acre (14.01 hectare) lands as having the advantage of being in one division zoned E2 General Enterprise and Employment which provide for a number of uses.

Meath County Council defines it as "to provide for light industrial and industrial office type employment in a high quality campus environment subject to the requirements of approved framework plans and the provision of necessary physical infrastructure".

Planning permission has been granted for infrastructure to accommodate industrial and general employment development.

The site is strategically located within minutes of all main road arteries including the M3 and N2 and is just 4km from Navan town. It is also within close distance of the M3 Motorway. Occupiers in the adjoining Liscarton Industrial Estate include Xtratherm Ltd and Navan Ford Centre.

Irish Independent