Eight-storey Ballsbridge office building plan blocked
Height concerns by Dublin City Council have put paid to plans for another office block in the heart of Dublin 4.
The council refused planning permission to October Management Ltd for a 105ft, eight-storey high office block planned for the Ballsbridge area.
The decision follows An Bord Pleanála recently upholding Dublin City Council's decision to refuse planning permission to Johnny Ronan's 288ft-high tower for George's Quay in the city centre.
In the latest decision, the City Council stated the planned 105ft for the block contravenes the height policy of the Dublin City Development Plan for that area.
The city council pointed out that the maximum height for buildings in the 'outer city' within 500 metres of public transport is 79ft.
The developer has now appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála. The office block, if developed, will support 684 jobs.
Irish Independent