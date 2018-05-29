Eight-storey Ballsbridge office building plan blocked

The council refused planning permission to October Management Ltd for a 105ft, eight-storey high office block planned for the Ballsbridge area.

The decision follows An Bord Pleanála recently upholding Dublin City Council's decision to refuse planning permission to Johnny Ronan's 288ft-high tower for George's Quay in the city centre.

In the latest decision, the City Council stated the planned 105ft for the block contravenes the height policy of the Dublin City Development Plan for that area.