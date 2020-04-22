Dunnes Stores boosts storage capacity in online retail boom

Store it up: This logistics unit in Mulhuddart is being rented by Dunnes Stores

One of Ireland's major retailers, Dunnes Stores, has done a rental deal to take a 325,000sqft logistics unit in Damastown Business Park, Mulhuddart, Dublin, owned by IPUT.

The move comes as agents report a spike in demand for logistics rental property, especially from food and pharmaceutical companies.

Demand also appears to have been boosted by the increase in online retail activity and e-commerce as delivery companies are playing an increased role in this sector of consumer trade.

On March 31, The Property Price Register (PPR) showed the average annual rent on the Geodis building in Damastown at €2,562,994 which would equate to almost €7.89 a sq ft.

However a spokesperson for IPUT said the PPR details "are historic and not accurate in respect of this letting. Additionally, IPUT will not be commenting on the annual rent roll for this letting".

IPUT, one of Ireland's leading property companies, facilitated the letting to Dunnes by providing Geodis with an alternative unit at IPUT's Unit 1 Dublin Airport Logistics Park (DALP). IPUT previously announced in January that the 20-year lease on the 185,000sqft DALP unit will generate an initial rent of €1.6m a year. This rent will equate to an attractive income yield on cost of 6.6pc and a profit on cost of 12.6pc.

This letting followed on from IPUT completing an extensive upgrade to the building. IPUT acquired the Damastown property in 2014 for about €36m by way of a sale and leaseback deal with Geodis, which originally developed it to meet its logistics requirements.

Michael Clarke, head of investment at IPUT, said: "We are pleased to have been able to successfully facilitate the move of one of our existing occupiers and the expansion of another within our portfolio.

"With a strong development pipeline, we are well positioned to meet the demands of our existing occupiers and attract further multinational companies over the coming years."

The fund's logistics portfolio extends to over 2.4 million sq ft and accounts for more than 10pc of Dublin's modern logistic stock. It acquired more than 202,000sqft of these assets in 2019, has planning for an additional 280,000sqft of high bay logistics space and has potential for a further 620,000sqft on its existing land bank.

