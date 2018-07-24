Dundrum Town Centre owner launches £300m share buyback programme

Hammerson, the co-owner of the Dundrum Town Centre, is launching a share buyback programme worth £300m (€336.6m).

It says the move is part of efforts to return proceeds from its asset disposals to investors over the next 12 months.

The company has also announced that it is reducing the number of executive directors from four to two.

Chief investment officer Peter Cole and executive director Jean-Philippe Mouton will both step down from the board at the end of the year.

As part of a wide ranging strategy update, Hammerson said it was setting a disposal target of £1.1bn by the end of 2019.

It has already reached £300m in disposals this year and has now increased its overall target for 2018 to £600m.

It will also aim to diversify the geography of its property holdings, with non-UK retail exposure set to increase by around 10pc.

Hammerson is now aiming to cut costs by around £7m per year.

Chief executive David Atkins said: "Through increasing the level of disposals, including exiting the retail parks sector, we will now focus solely on winning destinations of the highest quality: Flagship retail destinations and premium outlets.

"These are the venues we believe will maintain relevance and outperform against the shifting retail backdrop. Our customer and retailer offer will be amplified, and this includes a step change in our retailer line up."

"We will reduce the amount of floor space let to department stores and high street fashion as we actively focus on the latest consumer trends and take bolder steps to provide the best retail mix.

"Our results today demonstrate the resilience of our business. We are taking tough decisions and have absolute conviction in our ability to deliver.

"By reprioritising our capital deployment and repositioning our portfolio, we will accelerate future shareholder value and returns."

Hammerson made the announcement alongside its half year results which showed pre-tax profit plunging 80pc to £55.8m over the six months to June 30.

Revenue for the period was down from £160.1m to £152.5m.

Press Association